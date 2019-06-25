Logar district on verge of collapse

AT News Reports

KABUL: Local officials in southeastern Logar province said Tuesday that Azra district may soon be collapsed to the Taliban militants as insurgents almost taken control of all roads surrounding district.

District governor, Hamidullah Hamid told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban fighters including foreign militants have reached the outskirt of the district, and if the government do not send reinforcement, it could soon be collapsed.

Militants stormed the district with a well-preparation, thus the government security officials should have pay serious attention, he said, adding, “Taliban trying to seize the strategic district to be able to threat the capital (Kabul),” he said.

Meanwhile, a member of provincial council, Qasim Khoshiwal beside confirming the issue, says the militants have been trying to overtake the district since few past days. “District’s resident informed us about the issue (collapse of the district). The concerns shared with the top government officials,” he said.

According to him, the government should take serious steps against the militants in Azra as it has important location for them.

“Taliban has captured all roads since past few days and people are not allowed to walk freely,” said Hayatullah a tribal elder.

On the other hand, police spokesman, Shahpor Ahmadzai said the concerns have been reported to the authorities but they have not been able to respond so far.

Logar is among unsecured province in southeastern part of the country, where the Taliban militants actively conduct subversive and terroristic attacks against the government forces.