Logar Governor Rejects District Fall to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Logar Governor, Abdul Qayyum Rahimi denied collapse of the district to the Taliban, terming the reports over falling of the districts as inaccurate.

Earlier, there were some reports about the fall of the Charkh district of Logar into the Taliban. But provincial officials denied the reports, saying that the district complex was shifted to its original location in the Deh-e-Bara area. Rahimi said that the district is under control of the security forces.

Talking about clashes between the security forces and the Taliban rebels, he confirmed the death of security forces’ members but hinted that the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.

Earlier, the ministry of defense also denied the fall of the district. The ministry’s statement said that the residents asked the government to shift the complex of the district.

Meanwhile, Amil Khan Momand, a spokesman for the 203rd Thunder Corps said that the security forces pushed back the Taliban’s attacks on the district, killing two militants and wounding six others.

However, Residents accused the government of killing two civilians and wounding eight others.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the district center has fallen to their fighters.

Logar is among insecure provinces in southeast, where militants are strongly active, and carries out attacks on the security forces.