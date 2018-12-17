Logar incursion: Civilians feared killed in ‘airstrike’

KABUL: Six civilians are feared dead in an aerial attack in Logar province, a provincial councilman said, the government however claims those killed were militants.

The Afghan air force targeted a civilian vehicle in Charkh district of the province, said Logar provincial council deputy head Abdul Wali Wakil. Some elderlies from the Mohammad Agha district were en route home from a meeting with the Taliban to negotiate a deal to free a young man under the militant’s captivity.

He claimed that six civilians were killed in the air strike.

A resident of Dehnaw area also said all the people killed in the airstrike were civilians. The victims were Jamal Din, Abdul Mobin, Asadullah, Mohammadullah, Mohammada Jan and Dawajan, he said.

According to him, Taliban arrested a man from a village for having links with the government a few days ago, and those peoplehad met with the Taliban for setting the captive free.

However, Logar police spokesman, Shapor Ahmadzai, said that Afghan air force targeted a Taliban vehicle in Dabara area of Charkh district and six Taliban rebels were killed.

Taliban confirmed the airstrike. The group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that US forces killed six civilians in an airstrike in Charkh district Sunday night.

Charkh is located 30 kilometers south of Pul-I-Alam, the provincial capital. Most of its areas are under the Taliban control.