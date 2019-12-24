Logar sex abuse: Attorney general vows to prosecute all offenders

AT News

KABUL: The Attorney General Office (AGO) has assured to seriously investigate the sexual abuse cases against schoolchildren in southeastern Logar province and bring the perpetrators to the justice.

Deputy of AGO, Habib Noor Jalal, who led the delegation to investigate the alleged pedophile ring in Logar, said, “Whoever is involved in the cases, there will be no impunity for them.”

Those individuals, who cooperate with the delegation to properly investigate the cases, will be protected by the AGO, the deputy added.

According to him, the investigation would be continued until the delegation finds the valid evidences and proves.

The AGO has called on the national and international human rights defender organizations, and members of provincial civil society, to help the delegation regarding investigation of the cases.

“We want (them) to share the evidence of sexual abuse of the school students with the delegation,” said a statement issued by the AGO.

The Britain newspaper, Guardian has earlier in a report said that over 500 schoolchildren have been abuse for sexual affairs by the educational officials in Logar.

The allegations have faced serious criticism by national and international organizations and figures.