Lorry carrying 10,000kg explosives seized; two arrested

KABUL: Operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) have seized a lorry full of explosive materials in eastern Nangarhar province and detained two individuals in connection. The truck was coming from Pakistan.

The lorry with 10,000-kg explosives was seized in Torkham crossing point, top government official said on Tuesday.

Nangarhar Governor, Shah Mahmood Miakhil briefing newsmen said that although security situation has been improved, but still the terrorists struggling to conduct subversive activities that fortunately prevented timely by security forces, particularly the NDS operatives.

In separate crackdowns, the NDS forces detained four Daesh, seven Taliban fighters, one weapons smugglers and four robbers with six weapons in Rodat, Behsood, Khogianai district and Jalalabad—the provincial capital city, he added.

The governor said that the dossiers of the apprehended culprits referred to attorney office for further inquiry.

Expressing pleasure over what he called people’s cooperation with security forces, the governor asked for further cooperation for the betterment of security situation in the province.

Nangarhar Provincial Intelligence Chief, General Nazar Ali Wahidi said the 10,000kg seized explosives would be used for suicide vests, bombs and other inhuman activities.

“The detained indicts planned to transfer the explosives to Kabul.”

The arrested culprits identified as Afsar Khan, who during his confession said that he has loaded the explosives from Haji Camp and Abdullah Ada and planned to evacuate half of it in Nangarhar and half in Kabul that fortunately seized by NDS forces.