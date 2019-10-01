Low turnout a slap in the face of NUG leaders: Nabil

AT News Report

KABUL: A presidential candidate Rahmatullah Naibl has accused the leaders of the National Unity Government (President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah) for a low turnout of the Afghan masses on September 28th presidential elections, calling it a hard slap in the face of them.

In a press conference, he said that he has information about a widespread fraud in favor of two specific teams, but said the election has no ultimate winner, and run-off is a must.

Nabil said that due to low turnout, the NUG leaders must be ashamed instead of declaring victory.

“Such remarks pave ground for crisis. Only the Independent Election Commission has the right to announce winner.”

However, he praised the masses for taking part in election and security forces for maintaining security during polling day. He said pure votes is a must for not going towards crisis.

Commending IEC, he asked the electoral bodies to make efforts to separate valid votes from invalid, and count only those votes that have come out from a biometric system.

“We have documents showing how ballot boxes are being filled.”

Considering a massive fraud, he said that no candidate is winner in the first round. “IEC should prepare for runoff.”

The European Union (EU) has called on the Afghan electoral bodies to keep their impartiality regarding announcing of the presidential election’s results.

On 28th September, Afghans approached polling stations across Afghanistan and according to Independent Election Commission, so far over two million people counted to have casted their vote out of 9.6 million registered to vote.

“The legitimacy of the final results will now be linked to the ability of the Afghan electoral management bodies to fulfill their mandate impartially, efficiently and transparently,” said the EU in a statement.

The statement furthermore asked the candidates to refrain themselves from pre-announcing the results and wait for the independent election commission to announce the preliminary and final results of the election.