Low turnout harms election legitimacy: MPs

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of members of parliament think that people’s weak participant in Saturday’s presidential election could bring electoral legitimacy under question.

In their Monday session, some lawmakers also expressed concerns over vote frauds, warning that electoral crimes and fraud would lead the country to a crisis.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, parliament speaker, said that electoral commissions need to evaluate all affairs, adding that all electoral crimes and violations would raise a crisis.

Some other lawmakers said of electoral fraud in a number of provinces, emphasizing that credible and incredible votes should be separated and electoral transparency should be guaranteed.

Parliamentarians said that if the frauds and violations were not probed, there would be an electoral crisis.

Rahmani said that people only trust the election when their complaints about frauds are seriously probed by the electoral complaint commission.

Some lawmakers said that boxes were filled by counterfeited ballots in some provinces in favor of a certain candidate which added another problem to security and technical ones.

Meanwhile, parliament members emphasized that electoral commissions should guarantee the electoral transparency.

They also asked the presidential candidates to restrain premature judgments about the results and share their evidences of fraud with the electoral commissions.