Mafia groups plotting to destroy iron smelting industry in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The iron smelting association alleges that some mafia groups were attempting to destroy the industry in Afghanistan, though significant investments have been carried out and the industry’s activities are now comparable to the region.

Parviz Khwaja, head of the association said on Sunday that even inside the government, some circles were making obstacles before the iron smelting industry.

“Special mafia circles inside and outside the government are hindering our activities to stop and destroy the industry,” said Khwaja, warning that if the hampering was not prevented their 450 million dollar investment would be annihilated.

However he didn’t mention specific individuals or groups, but called Iran and Pakistan as main elements that hinder the iron smelting industry in Afghanistan.

Naqibullah Nazari, a member of the iron smelting association said they face enormous problems in the custom offices as well.

The national unity government and particularly President Ashraf Ghani encourage investors for investment in Afghanistan, vowing that the government would provide facilities for them and their investments.

38 iron smelting plants are now active in the country, in which 12,000 people are working.

Abdul Rahim Faizan, deputy head of chamber of commerce and industries asked the government to save this national capital from annihilation. “If this capital is annihilated, it would be a loss at the national level, because this is a national capital and we the investors are only managers,” said Faizan.