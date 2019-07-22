Mahsa’s murderers get 30-year prison sentence each

AT News Report

KABUL: The two underage boys who kidnapped and killed a six years-old girl, Mahsa, pleaded guilty in an appellate court and were sentenced to 30 years in prison on Sunday.

The two convicted boys are cousins and had a shop near the house of the victim, Mahsa, who were first abducted and then killed in Kabul last March.

Kidnappers had demanded a sum of $300,000 in ransom for releasing Mahsa from her father, who is a money dealer.

Subsequently, as her father failed to provide the amount and informed the police, the kidnapers due to fear of being arrested killed Mahsa and dropped her dead body in a watercourse.

The slain minor’s corpse was discovered by police personnel and later on the perpetrators were also busted.

After examining the evidence and arguments from both sides and listening to the attorney and defense lawyer, the appeal court jury convicted the suspected boys of the felonies and sent each of them to 30 years in prison.

Earlier, the primary court had also awarded the killers a 30-year prison term.