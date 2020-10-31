Man arrested for murder charge in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Police in Kabul say they have arrested a man charged for murder.

Ferdows Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman, said Saturday that the man named Ali aka Gorg (Wolf), who was charged for killing a Kabul resident named Zakariya.

“Ali had killed Zakariya two years ago in the west of Kabul in Police District 13,” Faramarz said.

The Gorg was fugitive, but was detained by police on Saturday in Kabul along with his accomplice and they have confessed their crime.

Gorg was on police wanted list and his file was under investigation.

Kabul police have recently started detaining criminals, thieves and extorters after residents raised repeated complaints over worsening security situation in the capital city.