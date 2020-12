Man arrested for trying to kidnap a money exchanger in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a money exchanger in Kabul, said Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz. The failed kidnapping occurred in the 3rd Parwan area in PD 4th of Kabul city on Wednesday morning.

Raif, known as Talkhak was also behind different criminal activities, including attack on a police officer, Mr. Faramarz said.

Two other accomplices of the detained kidnapper are under the chase, he added.