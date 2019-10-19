Home / Latest Updates / Man arrested in charge of killing his father in Kabul

AT News Repot

KABUL: A man charged with killing of his father was arrested in Kabul city.

The arrested man was identified as Ezatullah and by stabbing has killed his father in Maidan-e-Tolo area of PD 18 in Kabul on Saturday morning, said a press statement issued by Kabul Police Press Desk.

The statement said that the accused killer after killing his father escaped the area, but after few hours arrested by police in PD 18.

The captured indict has confiscated to his crime and further inquiry is going over the case, added statement.

