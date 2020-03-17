Man arrested in violent killing of teen boy in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan – a country where state of normalcy is a distant dream – had recently witnessed a slight security improvement with less cases of urban crimes — but did not last for a long period of time. The criminal activities have still remained perilous as the powerful armed individuals have yet to restrain from abduction, robbery and murders despite efforts by the Afghan forces to quell the threat.

Last Monday, a seven years old child was kidnapped from PD 8th of Kabul city. After a couple of ours, his guiltless dead body was found in Gul Bota area of Bagrami district. Kabul police in a immediate move had arrested his murderer — but his family – where his sinless mother is in deep stun — have asked for justice in its true spirit. The case is under investigation, the ministry of interior said.

Located with 64 km distance from north of Kabul, Parwan is another destabilized province, where on Monday a son of former Jihadi commander opened fire on two people in public. The shooters had succeeded to escape, local officials said.

Provincial Governor, Fazulddin Ayar had confirmed the incident, saying the shooting had erupted after a verbal dispute between the two sides.

Meanwhile, relatives and family members of the murdered had staged protest on the streets of provincial capital city, calling on the government to bring the culprits to the book.

Provincial Police Chief, Mahfuz Walizada said the police are put in alert to soon arrest the murderer.