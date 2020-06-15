Man kills wife, sister in Laghman

AT News

KABUL: A man has killed his wife and his sister in the eastern province of Laghman, officials in the province said.

The incident took place late Sunday in the Baba Saheb Camp in the Mehtarlam city, provincial capital.

Provincial Spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai, identified the killer as Khoshbin and said that he shot his wife and sister dead.

The man’s second wife was injured, according to Dawlatzai, who said Khoshbin had two wives.

The killer was detained by police and was under investigation.

Dawlatzai called family violence as the reason of the incident.

Several violence cases are registered in Laghman province annually. Women are the most victims of the family violence.