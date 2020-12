Man murdered by siblings over land dispute in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A man met a grisly end after his brothers killed him over a land dispute in Paghman district of Kabul province, Kabul police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested two suspects, who are the victim’s siblings, said police chief spokesman Ferdows Faramarz.

The suspects are under police custody.

Faramarz said the murder occurred in Paghman’s Karizak area over a land dispute.

This comes as Kabul has seen an uptick in violent crime, targeted killings, spurring public concerns.