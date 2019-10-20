Man to attack IEC commissioner arrested

AT News Report

KABUL: A man was arrested on charge of attacking the Independent Election Commissioner, Maulana Abdullah on Sunday in PD 11th of Kabul, the capital city, an official confirmed.

Spokesman for the commission, Zabihullah Sadat said the arrested was detained alongside with a motorbike by official guards of Abdullah in early afternoon in Khairkhana area of the city.

This comes as Afghanistan election is getting complicated on daily basis and the after convening several meetings, the Independent Election Commission failed to clarify the exact date for announcing the election result.

This comes a day after the chairperson of the Election Commission, Hawa Alam Nuristani, said that the Election Commission apologizes to the Afghan people for not managing to announce the preliminary results of the presidential polling on time.