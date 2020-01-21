Man wants justice for family members killed in Khost

AT News

KABUL: Razo Khan, a resident of Khost province who has lost four members of his family in an operation launched by the Special Force unit of the National Directorate of Security, calls for justice.

He said Tuesday that the Special Forces stormed his house in Khost in 2018, killing four members of the family including a woman and a child.

Khan threatened to immolate himself and other survivors of the family if the government didn’t meet his demand to bring the killers of his love ones to justice.

The Special Force unit is blamed for several incidents in which civilians were intentionally targeted and killed across the country.

In the very recent attacks, the forces killed two young brothers in front of their elderly father this month in Laghman province. A couple of weeks ago, the unit forces stormed a house in Kabul’s PD 11, opening fire at the people. A powerful militia commander Sattar Ghorbandi and five others were killed in the assault.

Khan said that National Directorate of Security forces stormed his house at a 2018 night in Khost and opened fire at his family.

He said that the intelligence agency and other local officials apologized him for mistakenly killing his family members a few days after the assault. The local officials gave him 10,000 Afs (around 150 dollars).

Six months ago, Khan said that his younger brother was taken by the intelligence operatives in Kabul city without any charges. He said his brother was a bus conductor.

Now he says he wants nothing from the government except the freedom of his younger brother. “If he is not freed, I will commit self-immolation,” said Khan, holding a bottle of gasoline and a box of matches.