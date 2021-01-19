Marshal Dostum Leads War in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: The Leader of the Hezb-e-Junbish, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum engaged in direct conflicts with the Taliban, following the Taliban fighters attack in Qaramqol district of northern Faryab province.

Marshal Dostum took the leadership of the war to suppress the militants, his office said in a statement.

13 Taliban fighters were killed and eight others arrested by the fighters affiliated to Dostum, according to the statement.

Dostum granted Marshal Rank as a result of a power sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah after both sides reached a breakthrough on the disputed results of the 2019 presidential election.

He was the First Vice President for Ghani in 2014. Dostum, who had a background as militia commander, had earlier also engaged in direct fight against the militants in northern parts of the country.