Marshal Dostum meets US envoy for Afghanistan peace in Turkey

Turkey conference “key opportunity” for Afghan peace

AT News

KABUL: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum met Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation in Turkey.

Farahmand Babor, Dostum’s aide and deputy chairman of the reconciliation council, wrote on Facebook that the meeting took place in Ankara, where Dostum and Khalilzad discussed the upcoming conference in Turkey on the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

They also talked on progress of peace efforts and a cease fire in Afghanistan.

Dostum was previously deputy for President Ghani, but left the country for a couple of years due to political differences with the president. He was staying in Turkey before being asked by Ghani to come back home.

Dostum keeps good relationship with Turkey. He said that he was sure the Ankara conference would be effective on Afghan peace efforts since Turkey has friendly ties with Taliban and Pakistan.

Khalilzad called the Turkey conference as “the most important” for Afghan peace.