Martyr families lament government over inattention

AT-KABUL: Families and survivors of army and police servicemen criticize the government for not doing enough in its commitments regarding those who lose their lives in fight with the armed opposition groups in Paktika province.

These families claim that government commitments are only on the papers and have not been implemented.

The government had promised to provide the families of dead soldiers and police with apartments or plots to build houses on, but they just make excuses and postpone the distribution of apartments and lands, in addition to monthly salaries.

But provincial governor said assistances with the martyr families were going on, saying only a few remained unassisted that would be helped soon.