Mashal resigns as Afghan ambassador to Islamabad

KABUL: Shokrullah Atef Mashal, Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan has resigned, a source in the presidential palace said.

The source who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Kabul News broadcaster on Sunday that Mashal offered his resignation letter to President Ghani and the president agreed with the resignation.

The reason of resign was apparently that Mashal wanted to continue his higher education in abroad, but the source said that his recent comments regarding the Durand Line turned into a controversy and forced him to leave his job a Afghanistan’s envoy to a country accused of running interfering policies.

“We are against the base of fencing along the Durand Line and this is quite a one-side act. Such fences will never change the reality of our geography,” Mashal wrote on his Facebook page.

He was summoned to the headquarters of Pakistan intelligence agency after his remarks over the Line.