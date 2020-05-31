Masoud urges warring parties to grab ‘historic chance for peace’

AT News

KABUL: Former Advisor to Ex-President Hamid Karzai, Shahzada Masoud said that the current peace opportunity, which is a historic one, should not be missed in a bid to reach a durable peace in the war-hit country. It has to be utilized in the best manner, he said.

Pointing toward the process of prisoners released by the government and by the Taliban, Mr. Masoud took it as trust-building steps and emphasized for its continuation to reach peace.

Violence has to be decreased more and more to help facilitate the intra-Afghan talks in immediate move and stress for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

Hinting at the formation of a high council for reconciliation, he said that all Afghan segments representatives should have been included on the board.

He talked about the region and international community’s role, in which he says the support of neighboring countries, region, and the United States, is of utmost necessary for a robust peace in the country.

The people of Afghanistan seemed to be optimistic over recent steps taken for trust-building between the Afghan government and the Taliban group. This golden opportunity must not be missed, Mr. Masoud emphasized.

The Afghan government announced releasing 2000 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill to advance peace efforts. This came after the Taliban announced a three days ceasefire during Eid days, and this is the second truce between the two parties.

The process of releasing prisoners is at full-swing and the Kabul administration has expressed readiness for direct talks with the Taliban to end the war.