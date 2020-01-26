Measures taken to protect Afghan students from coronavirus in China

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Ministry has talked about evacuation of 62 Afghan students from Wuhan city of China – the state which is epicenter of deadly coronavirus and is quarantined by the authorities to avoid the contagiousness of the virus to the foreign state and countries.

The fresh appointed acting foreign minister, Haroon Chakhansuri who is also occupying the position of deputy minister for political affairs, has instructed the Afghan embassy in Beijing to take all-out efforts to evacuate the Afghan students in Wuhan state of China.

Addressing an emergency meeting to facilitate the urgent support to the Afghan students in Wuhan, the acting minister ordered officials to offer tremendous efforts in regard in coordination with the Afghan embassy in China, Public health ministry, the ministry of higher education and the Chinese embassy in Kabul.

The deadly coronavirus is a contagious virus and has so far affected around 1,975 people in China, whose 56 people have been reportedly died so far. The virus is mostly activated in Wuhan city and it’s around states.

According to the Afghan ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, the virus has not caught any Afghans yet.