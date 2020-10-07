Media can help lay out roadmap for peace talks

AT News

KABUL: Media outlets can play a highly important role in Afghanistan peace talks, helping disseminate information surrounding the negotiations and carving out a roadmap for them.

Ministry of Information and Culture in an event emphasized on more roles for Afghan journalists in Doha talks, stressing that the media outlets should be allowed to cover intra-Afghan negotiations in its entirety.

Deputy Minister Abdulmanan Sharq in an event held by the Afghan Journalists Union said that the negotiations should be covered in a way to protect the interest of the Afghan mass. He said that all secret part of the negotiations should be shared with the people.

Deputy of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Asadullah Sadaati, called on the media to neutrally provide news and reports from the ongoing negotiations in Doha.

He said that media plays vital role in the peace process and that the media can report when the talks go adrift, helping to lay out roadmap for a dignified peace in the country.

“Media should bring the voice of the victims of the longest war in Afghanistan on screen,” Sadaati added.

Fahim Dashti, head of the Afghan Journalists Union said that the media would cooperate in reaching a lasting peace in Afghanistan.