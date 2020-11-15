Media supporting bodies call for investigation over journalists’ killing

AT News

KABUL: Some media supporting agencies call on the government of Afghanistan to seriously investigate killings of journalists and mistreatments against them.

Yama Siawash and Elyas Daei, two journalists were killed in two separate but similar attacks (bombings) last week in Kabul and Helmand province.

Siawash was a former TV presenter and Daei was reporting for the Radio Liberty. The perpetrators of their killing have not been identified yet.

Aziz Ahmad Tassal, head of the Kabul Press Club, said Sunday that the government had not provided justice for the killing of reporters, adding that he was sure that Daei’s murder would remain uninvestigated.

“Unfortunately, the government of Afghanistan has showed nothing serious over the killing of journalists and has not answered what we expected. That is true that some persons were arrested and sentenced to death, but we want the government to find those circles who order the murder of reporters,” Tassal said.

Tareq Aryan, spokesman of interior ministry, said that an investigation was underway over Daei’s murder.

He blamed the attack on the Taliban, saying that the group has totally killed 50 reporters.

Nobody claimed responsibility for Daei’s killing, with Taliban claiming of an investigation.

Daei was reportedly threatened by Taliban a couple of months before his death.

President Ashraf Ghani ordered police to investigate his murder.