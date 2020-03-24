Medics suspicious of covid-19 fled Kandahar hospital

AT News

KABUL: Talking in condition of anonymity, a source from southern Kandahar’s Maiwand hospital said that two health employees, who were suspicious of coronavirus, have escaped from the hospital.

The virus has been spread from a hospitals’ doctor, who was quarantined at the hospital, the source added. The employees have escaped due to lack of enough medical facilities in the hospital, it added.

The provincial health officials had refrained to talk on the issue. Residents have expressed concerns; saying that such behavior would intensify the threat of outbreak of the virus.

Public Health Minister, Ferozuddin Feruz said that there is a highly possibility of millions of people’s affection to this coronavirus as the Afghans are not paying serious attention to it.