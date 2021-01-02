Member of negotiating team eager for interim government

AT News

KABUL: Hafiz Mansour, a member of the Afghan negotiating delegation urging for an interim government, calling it “the only way” to maintain the system in the country.

He rejected any other way to end the ongoing war. “We have to go to an interim government if we want other side to make peace with us,” Mansour said Saturday.

Other negotiators had earlier said that Taliban did not offer the interim government as the alternative in the first round of peace talks.

The second round of talks is to begin on Tuesday in Qatar after the Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams took three weeks off.

Hossain Ramoz, a political analyst said that the United States under Joe Biden would support the Afghan peace efforts but would probably offer new schemes.

“As far as I know, Biden will probably support the current negotiations. But there are some ambiguities in this regard. They will probably offer their own plans as well,” he said.

The government of Afghanistan urges for an immediate cease fire during the talks, while Taliban are persisting on the governing system.