Middle East tensions won’t undermine Afghan peace: Taliban

AT News

Taliban leadership has rebuked speculations about prospects of a recent tug-of-war between the United States and Iran on their peace effort in Afghanistan.

“Negotiations between the Taliban and the US peace delegations are at a concluding edge and both sides are about to strike a peace agreement,” said a spokesman for Taliban peace delegation, Suhail Shaheen.

“The US-Iran tensions will not interrupt the talks,” he said to VOA.

Taliban spokesman said the escalations will not have a negative impact on the peace process because the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement is finalized and only remains to be signed by the two sides.

This comes as the major issues on the recent discussions table were the US forces withdrawal, violence reduction, ceasefire, and Intra-Afghan talks.

The details are not out yet to know how these terms have been agreed between the Taliban and US delegations.

The recent regional tensions that arose following the death of a top Iranian military leader by a US drone strike in Iraq, have created concerns in reference to the Afghanistan peace process led by the United States.

Iran has an influence on one or several Taliban militant groups who are on the battlefield.

A group of armed militants naming ‘Almahdi’ holding Taliban flags have been seen during military training and rehearsals in some snowy mountains, seemingly somewhere in Afghanistan.