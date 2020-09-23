Militants cut off major highway linking Kabul to Ghor

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have blocked the Kabul-Ghor road for traffic for two days after the militants took control of the area, provincial officials said.

Mohammad Mahdavi, a member of provincial council, said Wednesday that the insurgents have planted mines on the road.

Mohammad Musa Kalim, district governor of Dawlatyar, where the fighters have blocked the road, said that the passengers have to travel trough a hard and bumpy road in another area since the main road was blocked.

He also said that the militants have planted landmines along the road.

Some passengers trapped in the two sides of the area, said that they are facing problems.

Mohammad Aref Aber, provincial spokesman, said that army and police forces launched an operation and managed to reopen the road early Wednesday.

However, he said that one soldier and six Taliban fighters were killed, while five soldiers and four militants wounded during the operation.

Attacks against army and police in different areas are carried out by Taliban while the militants are busy in peace talks in Qatar for more than 10 days.