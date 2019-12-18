Militants flee to Pakistan from Afghanistan: Mohib

AT News

KABUL: National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib has said that after inflicting heavy casualties on ISI-K and Turkestan Islamic Party’s affiliated members by the Afghan security forces in north and eastern part of Afghanistan, the group’s fighters have been fled to Pakistan.

Talking in the second round of regional countries’ security dialogues in Tehran, Mohib said, “terrorism, extremism, drugs, support of illegal armed movements by some governments in the region, which pose instability in the region, are serious threats that affect our region.”

He has called Afghanistan one of the countries that had mostly suffered from the regional instability. Mohib said that Afghan security forces were not only fighting for ensuring peace in Afghanistan but they rendered massive sacrifices for the regional stability as well.

He has emphasized that supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces is the only option to ensure stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Referring to the Daesh fighters surrendering issue in eastern Nangarhar, Mohib said that the group has not been so significantly defeated in any other part of the world.

In addition to other extremist groups, he has accused the Taliban of facilitating the ground for the other terrorist group to conduct subversive acts in the region.

“Some of them (ISI-K and TIP) escape to Pakistan and some of them have joined the Taliban and we have proved that we are in cooperate with the regional countries and our assistance will be continuing,” National Security Advisor added.

He has also expressed appreciation to the regional counties and International support to Afghanistan throughout the peace process.

He has announced Afghanistan’ next plans regarding peace process, which include regional countries consensus, international support and readiness for direct talks with the Taliban militants.