Militants kill ex-senator in Logar

June 9, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Wali Ahmadzai, a former Logar representative in the senate was killed by Taliban fighters in the province.

Didar Lawang, provincial spokesman, said Tuesday that Ahmadzai was in Logar to attend his sister’s funeral that the insurgents killed him.

Taliban have not yet commented on the allegation.

Meanwhile, a police officer for Daikondi province was shot dead by unknown gunmen late Monday.

The incident occurred in the Nawa Rod area of Kejran district when Issa Setiz was visiting his relatives. Gul Aqa Sajjadi, provincial police spokesman, confirmed the incident, saying that two of Setiz’s relatives including a child were also killed.

