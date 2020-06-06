Militants kill three policemen in Goldara

AT News

KABUL: At least three police officers were killed in a Taliban attack in the Goldara district, some 30 kilometers north of the capital Kabul.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman, said Saturday that the attack occurred in the Dasht-e-Naseri village late Saturday.

Taliban have not commented on the incident, but the group recently restarted attacks on security forces after some 10-day long cease fire that followed an official three-day truce during the Eid festivities.

The militants had attacked a police checkpoint in the Paghman district of Kabul prior to the Goldara assault.

No details reported of the Paghman incident.

The insurgents killed 10 army service members in an ambush early Friday in the southern province of Zabul.