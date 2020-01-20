Militants who killed six family members shot dead

AT News

KABAUL: At least three Taliban militants, who gunned downed six members of a family in Andkhoy district of northern Faryab province, have been shot dead by the Afghan security forces, local officials confirmed on Monday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdul Karim Yorush said the militants have been killed in a preplan operation conducted by the security forces, where four other insurgents were received injuries.

Earlier, authorities has spoken out of an incident, in which a Taliban commander, Baidar has stormed into a house and opened fire on members of the family, including a new born baby and also wounded two others.

But a Taliban spokesman, Yusuf Ahmadi in a message to the media, has denied the group’s involvement in the incident.