Military helicopter crash kills two in Farah

AT News

KABUL: An Afghan army helicopter crashed in western Farah province, in which pilot and co-pilot have been killed, ministry of defense confirmed on Wednesday.

It was around 11:00am local time on Wednesday when a MI-35 army helicopter crashed due to technical issue, ministry spokesman, Fawad Aman said.

The incident happened when the chopper was on the way from center of Farah to Parchaman district.

“Unfortunately, two pilots were martyred in the incident,” he added.

He talked about investigation started over the incident, saying further details will be shared later.

