Military officer assassinated in Kabul

KABUL: A military officer was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Pule-e-Charkhi in PD12 of Kabul city, Kabul police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesperson for Kabul police chief.

Investigation has been launched, he said, with efforts underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Taliban has asserted responsibility for the attack so far.

This is as on Saturday three people, including Yama Siavash, a well-known journalist and employee of Afghanistan’s central bank, were killed in a blast in PD1 of Kabul city.

Moreover, a prosecutor in western Herat province was killed again by uncrowned armed men.