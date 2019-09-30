Miller impressed by Afghan election security

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: In an interview on Monday, the US top commander to Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller has hailed the coordination among the military leadership to secure the Saturday’s presidential election.

While congratulating the Afghans for participating in the election, Miller said, “the security forces performed very, very well.”

He said that the security forces have paved the ground for a safe voting process despite threats and challenges. “I think what set it apart was, I watched the integration of your security leadership, in this case Minister Khalid, Minister Andarabi and Director of the NDS Zia Saraj,” Miller said.

He said the war in Afghanistan has been lasted for 40 years and that the Afghans deserve for this violence to be stopped.

“This is going to take different sides talking to one another. I do believe that a political settlement is not only required but I believe that peace is the will of the people and if we listen to the people, that is the direction we are to be going,” he added.

Miller furthered that he has not received any order regarding US troops’ reduction in Afghanistan.