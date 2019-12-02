Miller meets Dostum discussing peace

AT News

KABUL: Top U.S. and NATO led commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller alongside with Acting Defense Minister, Asadullah Khalid has held a meeting with prominent political leader, Abdul Rashid Dostum in northern Jawzjan province, where they discussed issues related to the country’s stability and peace process.

“Gen. Miller and acting defense minister, Khalid travelled to Jawzjan,” said spokesman for the first vice president office, Habibullah Qush, adding, “They held talks with first vice president over security issues in North.”

The meeting is considered as the first visit of Miller with Dostum in Jawzjan, where the vice president was born. The further details about the meeting have not been shared with the media so far.

Their visit comes at a time, while some followers of Dosutm in four of the Northern provinces have staged rallies in support to the “Stability and Convergence”, where they protested against the ongoing election process.

Dostum was running as first mate of President Ashraf Ghani in 2014 presidential polls. But, due to some unknown tension between him and Ghani first Vice, the relations between them have become worsened.