Miller meets Taliban leaders in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: The US force general commander in Afghanistan, Scott Miller met the leadership of Taliban’s political office in Qatar to discuss the implementation of a peace deal they had signed late February.

Taliban’s Spokesman in Qatar, Suhail Shahin said Saturday that the meeting occurred on Friday in which the two sides talked on the peace deal and violating the deal.

“The meeting discussed the US night raids in the civilian areas,” said Shahin, adding that Taliban representatives seriously demanded stop of such attacks.

Taliban had earlier accused the US of violating the peace deal, saying their fighters were frequently targeted by American troops in the provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, Farah, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Paktia, Badakhshan and Balkh.

The militants also said they had shared the details of peace deal violations with the US officials through linking channels, warning of distrust if the violations continue and they would increase attacks.

Taliban are yet to hold talks with President Ghani’s administration, calling it fruitless, despite Ghani has accepted to release their 5,000 prisoners.The release of 5,000 prisoners from government jails was agreed in the US-Taliban peace agreement.

Some 200 prisoners have been so far released from Bagram detention center, but the insurgents are not happy with that.