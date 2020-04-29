Miller to Taliban: Stop violence or face consequences

AT News

KABUL: The US and NATO lead mission top commander, Gen. Scott Miller has warned the Taliban to halt violence or they would face a strong reaction. Visiting the Afghan National Army’s Special Force’s Corps, Miller called on the Taliban to take advantage of the peace opportunity and stop further harm to the Afghanistan people.

“If the Taliban continue violence, they should be expecting a response,” Miller said. “They (Taliban) should reduce violence.”

Although the militants agreed to reduce violence in the February 29th peace deal, according to some Afghan military officials, the insurgents have been continuing attacks against the Afghan government in more than 10 out of 34 provinces.

Referring to the continuation of violence, Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid said that peace is the priority of the Afghan government but said if the militants do not welcome the peace call, the Afghan security forces are capable of taking all-out response to the Taliban attacks.

Based on statics published by a private TV Channel “TOLO NEWS”, the Taliban killed over 150 Afghan Security Forces within past two weeks. The National Security Council earlier said that the insurgents have carried out around 2,804 attacks all over the country.

“The Taliban attacks have recently been intensified, in which 789 civilians were killed and wounded tens of others,” said spokesman for the council, Javid Faisal.

The United Nations had announced in a statement that at least 533 civilians were killed including 150 children in the first quarter of 2020. The statement said that 760 civilians have received injuries.

The Taliban have been constantly denying the Afghan government’s call for reduction of violence and ceasefire. The Taliban insist on release of their 5,000 prisoners prior to intra-Afghan-talks, saying that the reduction of violence and ceasefire would be discussed during talks with peace team.