“Minister of Commerce insulted provincial council members”

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of provincial council members of several provinces have claimed that the Acting Minister of Commerce and Industries, Ajmal Ahmadi has insulted them in a meeting at his office.

In a conference on Sunday in Kabul, the protested representatives of people have shared a voice clip of Ahmadi, in which he is insulting a member of the provincial council.

These representatives of Balk, Kandahar and Zabul said that the minister was not able to speak Pashto and Dari—two national languages, thus his secretary had been translating their speech to him in English.

“When we have gone to the ministry of commerce and industries, unfortunately he (Ahmadi) treated us in an inappropriate way, which is not suitable for a minister,” said Raihan Sadat, Balkh provincial council member.

They furthermore demanded the minister for clarification in regards.

“We ask President, Ashraf Ghani not introduces such ministers to the parliament and if he does so, we ask the parliamentarians not to vote for them,” said Atta Jan Haq Bayan.

But the ministry says that Ahmadi has legally treated these provincial council members.

“We didn’t insult anyone, and our treatment was legal,” said Samir Rasa spokesman for the ministry.