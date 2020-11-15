Ministry to close schools next week due to severe cold weather

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Education (MoE) decided to shut primary schools in cold climate provinces next week due to severe cold and premature snow and rainfall in the country, authorities announced Sunday.

According to the authorities, the primary schools (1st-6th grade) will close on November 21st, while the secondary and high schools of the cold-climate areas will shut on 5 December due to the premature arrival of the winter season in the country.

Ministry instructed the students to continue their studies in homes during the winter break, so they are ready for the final exam in start of the new educational year in coming spring.

The decision includes all public and private schools as well as religious Madrasas or seminaries.

Afghan authorities send the schools on winter break several days before the normal time, in a while that all schools of the country already lost several months of the educational year due to the COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine.