MoD confirms presence of TIP

KABUL: The ministry of defense has confirmed the presence of “Turkestan Islamic Party” (TIP) extremist group’s activation in some parts of the country.

The video shows that the militants hanging around with military vehicles which belongs to the Afghan security forces. Several types of seized weapons, like M-16 and M-4 are noticeable in the video.

But, officials in ministry of defense have accused the Taliban militants of paving the ground for the militants’ infiltration in Afghanistan. The ministry has put the number of the group’s member to around 20 people in the country.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the ministry said that photos of the militants, which have been published has belong to past years.

“This group is activated in Afghanistan; it cannot be a security threat for us. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have inflicted heavy casualties on the group’s fighters,” he added.

In respond to a question about the stations of group’s militants in Afghanistan, he said, “this group has no exact territory in hand; they are mobile and are exist in parts of northern Afghanistan.”

But Taliban has called the reports regarding presence of this militant’s group propaganda, saying that the videos have been published to damage the links between Taliban and neighboring countries.

This comes as one of the main factors of US-Taliban peace talks is that Afghanistan should not be used by any terrorist group against the US and allies.

Turkestan Islamic Party is an extremist group and has been considered as one of the extremist network by China, US, Britain, Russia, EU and Afghanistan. The group partly has active influence in some part of Syria as well.