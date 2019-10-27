MoD says clearing operations launched in Wardak

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Sunday said that the Afghan security forces have launched clearing operation in Chak district of the central Maidan Wardak province.

According to the ministry’s statement, the so called “Shahin 17” raids have been launched since last week and several villages have been wiped out of the militants.

“From Dasht-e-Toop area to central parts of the district has been cleared of the Taliban militants and some weapons and ammunitions have been seized as well,” the statement added.

The Taliban group has said nothing so far.

Maidan Wardak is among insecure provinces in central Afghanistan, where the Taliban militants are vastly activated and often conduct attacks on the government forces.