Modern cameras to be installed in Kabul to improve security

AT News

KABUL: The government has decided to install modern and advanced security cameras in Kabul, the capital city, after security has got worse.

The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, said these upgraded cameras would cover Kabul to help improve security. The project, supported by the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, would be executed at a cost of more than $100 million.

An official at the VP’s office, Rizwan Murad said that the cameras would be vitally useful in prevention of criminal activities. “These cameras would be functional to tame the criminal and terrorist activities, plus armed robbery.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said the installation of the cameras would help to reorganize criminals and terrorists in nutshell.

Meanwhile, a member of the lower house of the parliament, Ghulamwali Afghan has expressed his divergence to the move, terming cameras installation useless to bring security in Kabul.

“Our enemy is not noticeable, which cloth he has on and how does he commute,” he added. “If the police cannot detect these incidents, how will these cameras with high cost be beneficial in regards.”

After rounds of security incidents, the National Directorate of Security planned to cover the crowded crossroads with security cameras. Meanwhile, the insecurity has been on the upswing in Kabul, with the rise of targeted killings and magnetic bombs, people have constantly expressed frustration, blaming the government for being failed to protect its citizens.