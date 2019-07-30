MoE pledges to rebuild 20 schools in Logar

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Education (MoI) on Tuesday pledged to reconstruct damaged buildings of at least 20 schools in southeastern Logar province to enable over 30,000 students find access to educaiton.

The school buildings would be renewed in Pul-i-Alam, the capital city, and Muhamad-Agha, Baraki-Barak, Khoshi, Charkh and Azra districts of the province, said a statement from the MoE.

Renovation of these school buildings would provide safe educational environment for more than 30,000 students, including five thousand girls, added the statement.

The total cost for the reconstruction estimated at 13.1 million AFNs would be provided and disbursed from the MoE’s development budget, it said.

It is worth mentioning that at least 21 school buildings were also rebuilt in this insecure province last year.

This comes as lack of proper buildings, as well as security problems, remain the two most troublesome challenges facing the education system in the country.

According to MoE, nearly half of the schools throughout the country lack or have improper school buildings and boundary walls.

Currently, nine million children are enrolled in schools across Afghanistan whereas over three million school-age children are unable to attend schools due to various problems – majority of them being girls. Last year, nearly 700 schools were shut down in the country due to security reasons, depriving nearly 300,000 children from education.