MoE’s electronic payment push gains momentum

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan government’s transformation to digital payments is gaining momentum with 74 percent of the Education Ministry salary payments being channeled electronically.

Majority of teachers and employees of the ministry receive their salaries through electronic system payment across the country. A Government Media Information Center statement said the education ministry is pushing with a plan to make all salary payments digitally.

“The digital payment foster financial transparency in payments, prevent from extortions and pave the ground for on-time salary payments to teachers and employees,” said the statement.

As many as 195,275 teachers and employees receive their salaries via bank and mobile money transfer in 44 districts throughout the country.

“The education ministry will exert utmost efforts to expand electronic payment system,” it said, promising to give out residential land and plots to teachers in order to help them toward a better intellectual relaxation.