Mohaqiq accuses Ghani’s team of ‘organized frauds’

AT News Report

KABUL: Rival electoral teams accuse each other of the vast frauds. Mohammad Muhaqiq who supports presidential hopeful Abdullah Abdullah, accused President Ghani’s team especially his close men Ziaulhaq Amarkhil and Fazal Fazly of opening office for “organized frauds”.

Also, the Kabul News broadcaster said Saturday that some ballot boxes were already filled with fake ballots in favor of certain candidates, while electoral materials were sent timely to the voting centers.

Other allegations made by rivalry teams are that hundreds of people were deprived from voting as their names were not in the voting lists.

Other problems are counted as: lack of voters’ names in the lists, technical problems in the biometrics system, late arrival of voting materials to the stations, problem in electric chargers of the biometrics system, unfamiliarity of electoral workers with the biometric system and ban of journalists’ visit to the female voting places.

However, the independent election commission said that 75 per cent of voting centers were open for the voters in 34 provinces.