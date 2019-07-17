Mohaqiq says CSO pre-designing Sept. polls

AT News Report

KABUL: Second deputy of Chief Executive Office, Mohammad Mohaqiq on Wednesday has claimed that Presidential Palace in collaboration with the Central Static Organization (CSO) attempt to pre-design the upcoming Presidential elections slated for 28th September.

Mohaqiq said that segregating of votes due to national identity cards with lack of coordination with the election and candidates’ observers would pave the ground for chaotic election.

His remarks come after the Independent Election Commission has recently submitted a list of 9.5 million voters to find out the fake voters through national identity cards.

Mohaqiq said, “this pave the ground to pre-designing the election. The sides (ARG-CSO) try to invalid the ID cards of people that will not vote them,” he said, adding, “in such situation the election’s result will not be acceptable.”

Faramarz Tamana, a presidential hopeful accused the CSO of having hand behind forged identity cards in the last year’s parliamentarian elections. “ARG (Presidential Palace) is directly controlling the CSO and the organization attempt to pre-plane the election in favor of government‘s team,” he added.

However, the CSO has denied the allegation, despite stating any remarks in regards.

The presidential election is scheduled for September 28th this year. For the first time the Afghan government has been able to provide 60 percent of a budget of $149 million for the election.

Meanwhile, US ambassador to Kabul, John Bass has hailed the finalization of the election budget and called on the candidates to avoid themselves from using the governmental resources. “We are pleased the election budget has been finalized and the United States is able to provide over $29 million.

However, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had earlier said that corruption exists in the election commission, warning that such issues would lead the country to crisis.