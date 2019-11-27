Mohaqiq threatens ‘widespread protests’

AT News

KABUL: Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah and his powerful supporters threatened to stage “widespread demonstrations” to answer electoral fraudsters.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, deputy chief executive and a close ally to Abdullah said Wednesday that millions of people would come to streets.

Abdullah opposes the vote recount process, asking the independent election commission to invalidate hundreds of thousands of polls that he claims are fake.

Mohammad Karim Khalili, chairman of the high peace council who is also backing Abdullah said that they would defend their votes by inviting millions of people to demonstration, despite believing and supporting democracy.

“The people will tell the international community that their votes should be respected,” Khalili said.

Abdullah Abdullah on Facebook accused a “certain electoral team” of dictating the election commission, warning that his backers would not let the events of 2014 presidential election be repeated.

“The election commission receives orders from a certain team. Democracy is under question and this has no legitimacy,” Abdullah said in a reference to his immediate rival President Ghani, with whom he shared power for five years.

The election commission rejects Abdullah’s allegations, emphasizing on its neutrality. It says that would be ready to answer concerns from any electoral team.