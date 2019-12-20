Mohib calls for joint efforts to fight terrorism

AT News

KABUL: National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib on Friday held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, where they discussed key issues and security cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, NSA Mohib said that there’re potentials for both countries to work together in various fronts. “They extended discussion on counter-terrorism efforts and peace,” the National Security Council Office said in a statement.

The young Afghan NSA said that terrorism is a common threat for the region and joint efforts are needed to contain it, the statement added.

In his part, the Indian NSA welcomed Dr. Mohib and stressed collective commitment by all countries to fight terrorism. He iterated India is willing to cooperate in this regard.

Moreover, Mohbi also met with members of Afghanistan diplomatic mission in New Delhi. He said Afghanistan as a proud country has major messages for peaceful living that should be transmitted by its diplomats to every corner of the host country.

He added that India inhabited by noble people enjoys a distinct and great culture. He underlined that foundational works need to be done to display the genuine Afghan culture. He also stressed efforts to be stepped up, night and day, to further enrich Afghan-Indian relations.